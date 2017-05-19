Safari Park releases new tiger shots, but can you see through their camouflage?

They're big, they're orange but somehow they have a habit of being hard to spot.

Blair Drummond spot the tigers

A Scottish wildlife park has challenged its Instagram fans to test their tigers' camouflage, while also spruiking the big cats new pool.

"Our new tiger pool looking fantastic today in the sunshine. Can you spot Bela and Genghis?" Blair Drummond Safari Park challenged its followers earlier in the week.

There are indeed two tigers in image, showing off their ability blur orange and black stripes into green grass.

Despite their striking appearance, tiger stripes are actually very effective at hiding the hunters in their natural jungle habitat.

Their stripey kit has proven so effective that even modern militaries has sought inspiration from them in designing new uniforms for frontline troops.

Unfortunately, the camouflage has not been good enough to protect tigers from modern hunters, with several breeds pushed to the brink of extinction by humans who can't be as easily fooled as some other animals in the jungle.