News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Revealed: The wife and kids of convicted killer accused of luring Sydney teen to US

Yahoo7 News /

The convicted killer who allegedly groomed a Sydney teenager on Snapchat and lured her to America is reportedly married and has four children.

0331_1800_nsw_crash
2:41

Teen dead and three fighting for life after horror crash
0330_1800_nsw_goodfriday
2:13

Good Friday services observed across Sydney
0305_1800_SYD-TeensCharged
1:39

Teens charged over alleged Sydney crime spree
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
0227_1800_syd_lawyer
1:03

Sydney lawyer arrested for alleged fraud
0225_sun_obama
1:13

Obama coming Down Under
0223_1800_BRI-Phone
0:28

Social media star slammed for driving while filming herself on her phone
 

Sean Price allegedly paid for a 16-year-old Lindfield schoolgirl to fly to Los Angeles, and admitted to engaging in sexual activity with her during a five-day road trip to his mother’s Brooklyn home.

Price’s estranged wife, Rhyse Price, said she was disgusted by the accusations against the 39-year-old.

“I'm broken for my four-year-old daughter. She adores him despite his absence,” Ms Price told the Daily Mail.

“I feel for this girl's parents. I cannot imagine their fears and just what they must have been going through while she was missing. I can't believe this, he is sick.”

“I hope your daughter never has to suffer the sins you have placed in her name,” she said in an address to Price.

Sean Price, who has four young children, allegedly groomed a Sydney teenager on Snapchat before flying her to America. Source: Facebook

Price's estranged wife said she was disgusted by her husband's alleged crimes. Source: Facebook

After starting an online relationship on Snapchat in October 2016, the pair arranged an American rendezvous, with Price transferring $2,150 for a ticket to LAX.

The Australian teen spent more than a month in the US with Price after disappearing from Sydney’s north shore on April 11 before the NYPD, with the help of a tip-off from the AFP, eventually found the pair in his mother’s basement.

Price’s lengthy rap sheet of 11 convictions includes negligent homicide when a passenger died in the crash of his speeding car.

Price was found hiding in his mother's basement with the Sydney teenager. Source: 7 News

The pair had been talking and sharing explicit images on Snapchat since October, 2016. Source: Getty

Details were tendered to Brooklyn’s Magistrate Court, with Price admitting to having sex with the Australian girl in several states during their 12,000km road trip from Los Angeles to Brooklyn.

It wasn’t until April 30 that the NYPD received information from both the AFP and Interpol that the teenager was in New York.

“A number of inquiries were made by police who were able to determine the teenager had left the country and travelled to the United States,” the AFP said in a statement.

NYPD stormed the Brooklyn home after learning of the teenager's trip to the US. Source: Getty

“The man was arrested and charged with a number of offences relating to his conduct and interactions with the girl and will face court action in the US."

The teenager has since been flown back to Australia.

Price is now facing 10 years behind bars after he was charged with third degree rape and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Back To Top