Revealed: The wife and kids of convicted killer accused of luring Sydney teen to US

The convicted killer who allegedly groomed a Sydney teenager on Snapchat and lured her to America is reportedly married and has four children.

Sean Price allegedly paid for a 16-year-old Lindfield schoolgirl to fly to Los Angeles, and admitted to engaging in sexual activity with her during a five-day road trip to his mother’s Brooklyn home.

Price’s estranged wife, Rhyse Price, said she was disgusted by the accusations against the 39-year-old.

“I'm broken for my four-year-old daughter. She adores him despite his absence,” Ms Price told the Daily Mail.

“I feel for this girl's parents. I cannot imagine their fears and just what they must have been going through while she was missing. I can't believe this, he is sick.”

“I hope your daughter never has to suffer the sins you have placed in her name,” she said in an address to Price.

After starting an online relationship on Snapchat in October 2016, the pair arranged an American rendezvous, with Price transferring $2,150 for a ticket to LAX.

The Australian teen spent more than a month in the US with Price after disappearing from Sydney’s north shore on April 11 before the NYPD, with the help of a tip-off from the AFP, eventually found the pair in his mother’s basement.

Price’s lengthy rap sheet of 11 convictions includes negligent homicide when a passenger died in the crash of his speeding car.

Details were tendered to Brooklyn’s Magistrate Court, with Price admitting to having sex with the Australian girl in several states during their 12,000km road trip from Los Angeles to Brooklyn.

It wasn’t until April 30 that the NYPD received information from both the AFP and Interpol that the teenager was in New York.

“A number of inquiries were made by police who were able to determine the teenager had left the country and travelled to the United States,” the AFP said in a statement.

“The man was arrested and charged with a number of offences relating to his conduct and interactions with the girl and will face court action in the US."

The teenager has since been flown back to Australia.

Price is now facing 10 years behind bars after he was charged with third degree rape and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.