Haydar Haydar sentenced to 22 years for stabbing murder of wife

A Sydney man who murdered his wife in front of their teenage daughter has been jailed for at least 18 years.

In March, a NSW Supreme Court judge found Haydar Haydar, 60, guilty of murder rather than manslaughter after he stabbed Salwa Haydar more than 30 times at their Sydney home in early 2015.

On Friday, Justice Peter Garling, who had also found him guilty of wounding their daughter with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, set a maximum term of 22 years.

After he was sentenced on Friday, Haydar stood up in the dock and made a dramatic speech saying "When I did what I did I was not normal and I was totally insane."

He said he cried every day and the guilt was eating at him.

The judge unsuccessfully tried to stop him speaking a number of times and Haydar continued saying how much he still loved and adored his daughters.

The daughters, who previously said they wanted nothing more to do with their father, sat crying in the public gallery on Friday.

"I love you all, I adore you my daughters, I love you so much, I am very, very sorry," Haydar cried to them.

