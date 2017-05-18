Mother claims 'boys will be boys jumper perpetuates rape culture'

News

Yahoo7 News /

A female shopper has accused a UK supermarket of promoting “harmful” stereotypes after discovering a child’s jumper emblazoned with the slogan “boys will be boys”.

Debbie Dee was left “literally gobsmacked and raging” at the Asda jumper, saying that the phrase excused boy’s misogynistic behaviour and even goes “as far as excusing rape and sexual assault”.

“I think the phrase ‘boys will be boys’ is very problematic,” the mother wrote.

“The Idea trivializes male behaviour and is the beginning of how society has one rule and set of expectations for boys, and another for girls.

“In my opinion, this particular phrase perpetuates rape culture.

The mother was left "literally gobsmacked" by this jumper. Source: Facebook

“Look I get it… most people say this and don’t mean any harm by it. But boys having their behaviour excused like this from an early age – this message of being above the rules, it sticks.”

Her raging Facebook post was met with immediate disdain from readers with many insisting the age-old expression is “completely harmless” and asking if a “girls will be girls” jumper would also offend her.

“Next she will complain that the label ‘extra large’ implies she might be a hippo,” one UK man wrote in response.

“This is why we can’t have nice things.”

“Instead of moaning, she should be buying 2 for £6, that’s a great offer,” another added.

