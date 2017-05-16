Woman, 55, seriously injured in violent home invasion

Victorian Police are investigating an aggravated burglary and assault the occurred in Hillside on Tuesday morning.

A 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the violent home invasion.

According to Victorian Police two men broke into a Speargrass Drive residence sometime after 11am.

The suspects fled shortly after the alleged assault.

According to police they allegedly stole the victim’s mobile phone and car, a champagne VW Passat with registration VAK158.

The victim has later transferred to a nearby hospital.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have sighted the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.