Heart transplant recipient meets teen donor's parents 20 years on in emotional reunion

Twenty years after the death of their 18-year-old daughter, the emotional parents of the teen have finally met the woman who was the fortunate recipient of their daughter’s heart.

Parents meet teen daughter’s heart transplant recipient for first time

The beautiful first meeting of the trio was captured on film and it’s melting hearts all around the world.

The couple are seen in the vision crowding around the now elderly woman in a bid to hear their daughters heart miraculously continuing to beat, leaving not a dry eye in the house.

Their daughter, Nikki, died on May 15 1997, after being struck by a car on the way to her friends house.

However parents, Daniel and Shirley Mason were able to donate her organ and save the life of another.

The moment the Masons see the now 75-year-old Inger from Colorado they warmly embrace.

Then the three break down seemingly shedding tears of happiness.

The Masons say that having the opportunity to meet Inger and listen to their daughter’s heartbeat is a “miracle”.

“That makes me feel wonderful, just being able to hug the lady,” Shirley told KTLA while tears streamed down her face.

“I can feel like I’m hugging my baby again.”

“You know, it’s truly unbelievable that you would say goodbye to someone and 20 years later their heart would be beating on inside somebody else, I’m overwhelmed,” father Daniel said.

After receiving the life saving transplant at age 55, Inger went on to compete at the Olympic transplant games in 1999.

After meeting the Masons she decided to give the family her gave her so much, her gold medal.

“It’s amazing. I have been waiting for 20 years to meet them,” she told KTLA.

“My heart is still going very strong,” she continued.

“It was big for me, because I was so hurt to not be able to watch her get married, or watch her have kids or anything,” Daniel said.

Since the life changing event the family are outspoken advocates of organ donation.