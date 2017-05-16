News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Defiant broadcaster John Laws not budging on office 'short skirt' theme

Yahoo7 News /

Controversial broadcaster John Laws has defended his office policy that insists women wear short skirts to work because he “loves them to look feminine”.

0328_sun_news_0600_break
6:32

News Headlines - Wednesday 28 March
0328_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:21

News Break - March 28
Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington, D.C., sites
1:15

Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington, D.C., sites
Theresa May has seen 'no evidence' of Russian interference in UK elections
1:01

Theresa May has seen 'no evidence' of Russian interference in UK elections
Laptop Explodes and Burns Down Office Building
18:46

Laptop explodes and burns down office building
Catalan Independence Protesters Block Highways in Spain
0:45

Catalan Independence Protesters Block Highways in Spain
British Volvo Ocean Race crew member lost at sea.
0:58

British Volvo Ocean Race crew member lost at sea.
Mango Mania for Rescue Bats in Queensland, Australia
1:28

Mango Mania for Rescue Bats in Queensland, Australia
White House denies Trump is sending mixed messages to Moscow, but some see ‘incoherence’
1:23

White House denies Trump is sending mixed messages to Moscow, but some see ‘incoherence’
Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
2:17

Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg invited to speak to fake news inquiry for second time
1:17

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg invited to speak to fake news inquiry for second time
Cat saved after days stuck on a pole
0:45

Cat saved after days stuck on a pole
 

The 81-year-old argued that he could still get away with attitudes that he held dear to him the 70s, 80s and 90s, telling The Project that all his female employees still wear skirts.

"He who pays the piper, calls the tune," Laws said.

"I just love women, it's been one of my great downfalls in life.

"I love to talk to them, I'd much rather talk to them than a bunch of blokes and I love them to look feminine and to me a skirt on a beautiful body is a very, very feminine thing."

Controversial broadcaster John Laws has defended his office policy that insists women wear short skirts to work because he “loves them to look feminine”. Source: AAP

Asked if he was worried about the Equal Opportunity Commission pursuing potential workplace harassment claims, he said he’d simply tell them to “get stuffed”.

"Freedom of speech is very, very important. And all this nonsense you can't say somebody is fat ... if they're fat, they're fat for Christ's sake,” he added.

The broadcasting veteran’s remarks were met with immediate backlash, with Twitter users reminding him that his female staff “don’t exist for male pleasure.




Back To Top