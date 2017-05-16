Defiant broadcaster John Laws not budging on office 'short skirt' theme

Controversial broadcaster John Laws has defended his office policy that insists women wear short skirts to work because he “loves them to look feminine”.

The 81-year-old argued that he could still get away with attitudes that he held dear to him the 70s, 80s and 90s, telling The Project that all his female employees still wear skirts.

"He who pays the piper, calls the tune," Laws said.

"I just love women, it's been one of my great downfalls in life.

"I love to talk to them, I'd much rather talk to them than a bunch of blokes and I love them to look feminine and to me a skirt on a beautiful body is a very, very feminine thing."

Asked if he was worried about the Equal Opportunity Commission pursuing potential workplace harassment claims, he said he’d simply tell them to “get stuffed”.

"Freedom of speech is very, very important. And all this nonsense you can't say somebody is fat ... if they're fat, they're fat for Christ's sake,” he added.

The broadcasting veteran’s remarks were met with immediate backlash, with Twitter users reminding him that his female staff “don’t exist for male pleasure.

Maybe women can wear what ever they please and you can stop leering at them John Laws. ##TheProjectTV — The Resistance Robin (@mahootna2) May 15, 2017