'I wouldn't return the same way': Presenter suffered miscarriage on live TV

A former US TV sports presenter has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on live TV.

Sarah Walsh, a former ESPN sports broadcaster, revealed the heartache of losing a child while presenting a program on the road in Alabama while her husband, Blue Jays pitcher Matt Buschmann, watched from home.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram with a photo of the two children, Hutton and Brees, she’s had since her miscarriage to show how thankful she is to have children with her on Mother’s Day.

“I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant,” Ms Walsh said.

“I wouldn't return the same way.”

Ms Walsh said as a TV presenter for Sportscenter she was scared about people finding out she was pregnant and decided she had to do the show while having a miscarriage.

“My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks,” she said.

The presenter revealed she had two more failed pregnancies afterwards and more than once had surgery one day and went back on the air the following day to not draw attention.

To avoid further heartache after successful IVF the couple avoided baby showers and preparing for the baby out of fear of another miscarriage.

“So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach,” she said.

Ms Walsh was made redundant by the network earlier this month, but said it has given her the first chance to appreciate something she never thought she would have.

“For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother's Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal,” she said.

“An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong. I wasn't on TV today, and I'm not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs,” she said.

“My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.”