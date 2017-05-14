Osama bin Laden’s son vows revenge on US for father's killing

The son of September 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, Hamza, is out to avenge his father's death and follow his footsteps in waging war against the West.

Hamza escaped the Navy SEAL raid that killed his father inside the family’s Pakistan compound in 2011.

A former FBI agent has told US television show 60 minutes that Hamza is “bent on avenging” his dad’s death.

“I consider myself to be forged in steel. The path of jihad for the sake of God is what we live,” Hamza wrote to his father, in a letter that was uncovered in the 2011 raids of the compound according to retired FBI agent Ali Soufan.

As a child Hamza featured in many disturbing propaganda videos.

“He was a poster kid for al-Qaeda ... and for members of al-Qaeda, who were indoctrinated with these propaganda videos, he means a lot to them,” Soufan told US television show 60 Minutes.

Hamza was 22 at the time the letter was written and security experts believe that he will be a future leader of al Qaeda.

In the disturbing new propaganda video released over the weekend, Hamza offers “advice for Martyrdom-Seekers in the West”, the New York Daily News has reported.

According to Soufan, Hamza even sounds like his deceased father.

“His recent message that came out, he delivered the speech as if it’s his father ... using sentences, terminology that was used by Osama bin Laden,” he told CBS in an interview set to air over the weekend in the US.

“He’s basically saying, ‘American people, we’re coming and you’re going to feel it,’” told CBS.

“The whole thing was about vengeance.”

In the recently released footage Hamza reportedly goes on to advise that the priority should be American and Jewish targets.

The footage also shows several recent terror attacks and eventually ends with a clip showing the death of Russian Ambassador, Andrei Karlov, recently killed in Turkey.

Hamza reportedly encouraged similar attacks across the world.

He also goes on in the footage to warn that other attacks are imminent according to the NY Daily News.

In the vision Hamza says there is no need for wannabe jihadists to travel to Syria or Afghanistan to fight against Western forces, also adding that the attacks in the US would be “sharper than 100 warheads.”

“We shall continue to target you until you withdraw your forces from the Arabian peninsula and from every single land of Islam,” he continues.