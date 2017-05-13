'She shed some tears': Mercedes Corby arrives in Bali for Schapelle

Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes has arrived in Bali to offer support to her sibling in the lead-up to her deportation to Australia later this month.

Arriving on Friday from Brisbane in a black t-shirt and jeans, Mercedes Corby was picked up at Denpasar airport by her estranged husband Wayan Widyartha.

When asked by reporters whether she was excited to see her sister, Mercedes Corby replied: "Yes I am."

Mr Widyartha told reporters to write "good news" about Corby and her family.

Corby's return home comes more than three years after she was released from Kerobokan prison on parole in February 2014.

After years of living in the beachside town of Kuta, the 39-year-old is now preparing to report to corrections in Denpasar for the last time on May 27, before being deported back to Australia.

Earlier in the week Corby cried when she was asked when she might be able to return to Indonesia when questioned by Bali correctional officers about her coming deportation from the country, officials say.

"She shed some tears. I told her not to cry," head of Bali's correction division Surung Pasaribu told AAP at the time.

Corby who will be deported to Australia after her parole expires at first seemed "suspicious and stressed" and did not want to talk about her release, Mr Pasaribu said.

While the 39-year-old appeared healthy, Mr Pasaribu said she mentioned she was sometimes afraid to go jogging and swimming in Bali because she feared people were following her.

Corby has been photographed by media exercising at the popular tourist destination since her release in 2014.

Mr Pasaribu said Corby had asked when she would be allowed to visit Indonesia again.

It was a question best left to the Indonesian authorities in Australia, he told her.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2005 after she was arrested the previous year in Bali with 4.1kg of cannabis inside a bodyboard bag.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

July 10, 1977: Schapelle Corby was born on the Gold Coast to parents Michael and Rosleigh Corby. She grew up in the area and attended local schools before dropping out of high school and working in her parents’ fish and chip shop.

October 8, 2004: Customs officials in Denpasar discover 4.1 kilograms of cannabis in Corby’s unlocked bodyboard bag when she flies to Bali for a birthday celebration for her sister Mercedes.

January, 2005: The trial against Corby begins in the Denpasar District Court where the prosecution bases its case on the testimony of customs officials which say Corby claimed ownership of the bodyboard bag.

March, 2005: Corby’s legal team begins its defence, arguing the drugs were planted in the bag.

May 27, 2005: Schapelle Corby is found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but both parties appeal the decision. The defence requests a retrial while the prosecution wants life imprisonment.

June, 2005: Corby sacks and then re-hires all but two members of her legal team after allegations they requested $500,000 from the Australian Government to bribe High Court judges.

October 14, 2005: The High Court reduces Corby’s sentence by five years, but again, both parties appeal the decision.

January 19, 2006: The Indonesian Supreme Court overturns her sentence reduction and reinstates her original 20-year sentence.

November, 2006: Corby releases her autobiography, My Story.

March 28, 2008: The Supreme Court rejects Corby’s final appeal.

June, 2008: Corby is taken to hospital for treatment for depression. She is again admitted to hospital for depression less than 12 months later.

March, 2010: Corby launches her bid for clemency on the grounds that she is suffering from a mental illness that could endanger her life.

April 4, 2012: Indonesia's Justice and Human Rights Ministry recommends Corby’s jail sentence be slashed by 10 years on humanitarian grounds

May 22, 2012: Schappelle Corby is granted a five-year reduction in her sentence.

August 13, 2013: A source within Kerobokan Prison says parole officers visited Corby in jail to begin on paperwork for her parole.

January 22, 2014: Indonesian Prison Authorities say they are likely to make a final recommendation on Schapelle Corby's parole application within weeks.

January 2014: Schapelle Corby's case for parole is heard behind closed doors by Indonesian authorities. They refuse to reveal if it recommended her release from Kerobokan Prison.

February 2014: Schapelle Corby is released on parole from Kerobokan jail in Bali after more than nine years behind bars.