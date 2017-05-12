News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
Dashcam catches shocking moment skateboarder crashes into a car

Turnbull confirms ISIS terrorist Neil Prakash to face Australian justice

Yahoo7 News /

One of Australia's most notorious terrorists could be before a court within 12 months.

0401_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:02

Newsbreak - April 1
0331_1800_wa_rescue
1:17

Major rescue operation turns to tragedy
0331_1800_sa_spinal
1:05

Man suffers suspected spinal injuries in horror body boarding accident
0331_1800_nsw_bikie
1:48

Notorious bikie claims he’s been unfairly punished by big banks
0331_sun_fuel
1:40

Fuel shortages possible
0331_0700_nat_space
3:06

Chinese space satellite hurtling towards earth
0331_sun_Russia
2:56

Russia expels Australian diplomats
Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:00

Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0306_0500_nat_loomingpoll
1:29

PM's looming poll pain
0302_1800_nsw_pm
1:43

NZ Prime Minister disappointed following talks with Turnbull
 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expecting Australia will extradite the country's most notorious Islamic State terrorist Neil Prakash within months.

Australia has an extradition treaty with Turkey, where Prakash has been kept in a maximum-security prison.

"We have an extradition treaty with Turkey," Mr Turnbull confirmed on Sunrise on Friday.

"It is just as well we do, because otherwise we would not be able to get him back. We need to ensure he faces justice in Australia.

"We should be getting him back within months. It is obviously needing to go through the Turkish processes.


"We are satisfied that Neil Prakash, who has been one of the key financiers and organisers in ISIL or Daesh... that he has been a key figure there.

"He will be brought back to Australia and he will face court."

The Herald Sun reports a team of investigators will fly to Turkey to work with anti-terror officers to bring Prakash home to face Australian justice.

The paper said a dossier of evidence had been prepared against the IS fighter, based largely on his active social media presence before his arrest.

Prakash is expected to be charged with foreign fighting offences with terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.

The Australian Federal Police will also allege he was a member of a terrorist organisation and that he worked to recruit for that organisation.

If convicted, Prakash would face life in prison.

Back To Top