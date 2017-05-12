Turnbull confirms ISIS terrorist Neil Prakash to face Australian justice

One of Australia's most notorious terrorists could be before a court within 12 months.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expecting Australia will extradite the country's most notorious Islamic State terrorist Neil Prakash within months.

Australia has an extradition treaty with Turkey, where Prakash has been kept in a maximum-security prison.

"We have an extradition treaty with Turkey," Mr Turnbull confirmed on Sunrise on Friday.

"It is just as well we do, because otherwise we would not be able to get him back. We need to ensure he faces justice in Australia.

"We should be getting him back within months. It is obviously needing to go through the Turkish processes.

"We are satisfied that Neil Prakash, who has been one of the key financiers and organisers in ISIL or Daesh... that he has been a key figure there.

"He will be brought back to Australia and he will face court."

The Herald Sun reports a team of investigators will fly to Turkey to work with anti-terror officers to bring Prakash home to face Australian justice.

The paper said a dossier of evidence had been prepared against the IS fighter, based largely on his active social media presence before his arrest.

Prakash is expected to be charged with foreign fighting offences with terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.

The Australian Federal Police will also allege he was a member of a terrorist organisation and that he worked to recruit for that organisation.

If convicted, Prakash would face life in prison.