Cassie Sainsbury's family touch down in Colombia one month after arrest

Cassandra Sainsbury’s family have touched down in Colombia, one month after she tried to leave with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine allegedly concealed in her luggage.

Her mum Lisa Evans and sister Khala Sainsbury arrived shortly before midday local time, avoiding media as they prepared for their long-awaited visit to Bogotá’s El Buen Pastor prison.

The South Australian family has faced mounting criticism since news first broke of the 22-year-old’s drug arrest over a crowdfunding page and a perceived lack of urgency to visit Ms Sainsbury.

In the month since her arrest, the 22-year-old Adelaide woman's only visitors have been her local lawyer Orlando Herran and Australian consular officials.

Fiancé Scott Broadbridge, who told media the accused drug smuggler is the light of his life, is yet to visit the woman he declares innocent still intends to marry.

The family arrived with a news crew from 60 Minutes who are rumored to have paid a high price for Cassie's story.