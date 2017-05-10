Video has emerged of two men rescuing a drenched kangaroo at a Queensland beach.

WATCH: men help soaked, scared kangaroo

Discovery Coast Snake Catchers found “Skippy” at a Seventeen Seventy beach after it’s believed the kangaroo had jumped into the water to flee a dingo.

Dripping wet from head to toe, the men slowly approach the startled kangaroo who stands still with waves sweeping past.

One man approaches the roo from behind and holds his tail while the other tries to calm it.

The three soon wrestle before “Skippy” ends up on its back with its legs bound.

The men then take the kangaroo to safety.

It’s not known what or if “Skippy” suffered any injuries.

The video has more than 7,500 views on Discovery Coast Snake Catchers’ Facebook page with many praising the pair’s work in helping the kangaroo.