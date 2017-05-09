News

Accused pleads not guilty after doctors found with hands tied, throats cut in luxury penthouse

Reuters /

An attorney for a US man accused of slitting the throats of two doctors in their penthouse entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at a hospital bedside hearing, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during his arrest.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail while awaiting trial on charges relating to the alleged murder of Richard Field, 50, and Lina Bolanos, 38, Suffolk County prosecutor's spokesman Jake Wark said.

District Attorney Daniel Conley said his office has not yet determined what Teixeira's motive was but that he did not know the victims and that a bag filled with jewellery was found in the apartment.

Conley also said an earlier statement by police that he had opened fire on officers was incorrect. Teixeira did not fire on the officers and did not have a firearm on him, he said.

Doctors Richard Field and Lina Bolanos were found dead in the apartment.

Bampumim Teixeira faced a bedside hearing where a not guilty plea was issued.

The officers were responding to a call about an armed robber and mistakenly thought Teixeira pointed a weapon or fired a weapon in a dark hallway inside the Boston apartment where the couple were tied up and slain, Conley said.

Police also found what Conley said could have been a replica handgun or pellet gun, adding that the gun was in a backpack.

Field sent a friend a text message that alerted police to the break-in, Conley said.

Field and Bolanos were engaged to be married.

The couple were found tied up and slain in the apartment.

Teixeira was minimally responsive during Monday's hearing at Tufts Medical Center, according to a video of the proceedings posted by local media.

Teixeira recently was released from prison after serving nine months for bank robbery.

