First look at accused Aussie drug mule's prison mug shot

Yahoo7

The young Adelaide native has maintained her innocence since she was accused of attempting to smuggle 5.8kgs of cocaine, concealed in 18 headphone packages in April.

The mug shot obtained by 7 News has emerged just one day after an image surfaced from inside her prison cell, where sources say she’s spent most of her time tucked away, struggling to come to terms with her situation.

The 22-year-old was pictured smiling while standing with another woman in a room covered in photos.

The first mug shot of Cassie Sainsbury has emerged from inside the notorious Colombian prison.

Photos claim to show Sainsbury inside her jail cell.


Taxpayers slam charity plea

The photos were released as Australian taxpayers hit back at Sainsbury for seeking financial assistance in covering her legal costs.

She is “looking for state funds in Australia”, her Bogota lawyer confirmed.

Senator Derryn Hinch has led the backlash against her request. Saying the government would be “stupid” to give her a cent.

“If the Australian government accedes to her lawyer’s request and gives them one dollar, then they are stupid,” he said.

“You go overseas and you get charged under some other country’s law, sorry… you’re on your own.”

Cassandra Sainsbury, 22, is accused of attempting to smuggle 5.8 kilograms of cocaine out of Colombia before a tip-off from the US saw her arrested moments before her flight.

While legally she is entitled to request government assistance, taxpayers weren't overly enthused by the idea.

"You made your bed now lay in it," one reader wrote.

"Why is it up to the tax payers to help her?"

"As sad as all this is I would rather my taxes go to the older Australians who worked hard to make this beautiful country what it is today or the service people who are serving our country," another wrote.

"Every one knows right from wrong, deal with the consequences when you do wrong," another wrote.

