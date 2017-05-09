News

Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

What is this 'sickening mystery object' found in mum's coconut water?

Yahoo7 News /

A mother of two is urging people to boycott a popular coconut water after she discovered a sickening "octopus looking thing" inside her drink.

New York woman Barbara Kilen shared images of the mystery object that she noticed after drinking nearly all of the Vita Coco’s Pure Coconut Water.

Not set to expire until July 21, 2017 Barbara said she started vomiting instantly and was left with diarrhea for days after swallowing the unknown object.

“I feel absolutely sick to my stomach even talking about it," she wrote in a furious Facebook rant.

The mystery object left the New York mother sick for days. Source: Facebook

Barbara Kilen discovered the object and is now demanding answers. Source: Facebook

“I know there is some type of animal in there, I've got a told it looks like a mouse, I got told it looks like a squid, I got told it looks like a bunch of things that's why I would like for somebody to get it tested for me that has more authority than me.

“All I want is somebody to see it for themselves and understand that this is not right.

“I understand that products get moldy and products get missed package and sometimes spoil but this is just too much for me.”

Drink up. Source: Facebook

A spokesman for Vita Coco said they had been “in touch with the consumer, Barbara Kline, multiple times since April 26, 2017.”

“Because Vita Coco beverages do not contain preservatives, on rare occasion, random spoilage may occur.

"This is what we are investigating now with Ms. Kline.”


