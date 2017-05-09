News

'I didn't want her in the mortuary': Grieving husband sleeps next to dead wife for six days

A grieving husband who couldn’t bear to see his wife’s body taken to a mortuary, slept alongside her in their bedroom for six days.

Russell Davison’s wife Wendy died in their northern England home after a ten-year battle with cervical cancer.

In a touching Facebook tribute to his wife, the loving husband reassured that dead bodies were nothing to fear and detailed how he washed and dressed Wendy’s body before placing it into a coffin, which he referred to as a “cocoon”.

“Wendy died very peacefully, fully sedated, in no pain in mine and [son] Dylan’s arms with our ever faithful dog Elvis snuggled up right next to her too.

Russell Davison said having his wife's body remain in the house helped the family come to terms with her death. Source: Facebook

A shrine was assembled in their Northern England home. Source: Facebook

“She looked absolutely beautiful, just like she always did in life: no effort, no make-up, just radiant beauty.

“We have been fooled by TV and films into thinking there is something to be scared about with dead bodies — there is not, I can assure you.”

“I did not want her in the mortuary or handed over to a funeral director, I wanted us to take care of her ourselves at our family home, and have her in our bedroom so I could sleep in the same room.”

The father also credited his wife’s strength after she was given six months to live in 2006.

Wendy passed away after a 10 year battle with cervical cancer. Source: Facebook

The pair opted to shun traditional chemotherapy and embraced “natural health”, travelling across Europe in a caravan before the pain became too unbearable.

After her passing on April 21, Mr Davison said having her body remain in the house helped the family come to terms with her death.

“The idea of her being taken away in a plastic body bag hours after death is so alien to us all now we really don’t think we could have taken it.”

