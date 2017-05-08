News

Girl, 10, 'opens alligator's mouth' after it clamped down on her leg

Yahoo US

A 10-year-old girl in Florida has opened an alligator's mouth to free her leg after the animal clamped down on her knee, according to US wildlife authorities.

Yahoo US reports that the girl was swimming in a designated swim area of Lake Mary Jane, Orlando, when the alligator bit her.

She was able to pry open the gator's mouth and remove her leg but sustained several puncture wounds to the back of her knee and lower thigh, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.

It's claimed the girl managed to open the gator's mouth after it clamped dow on her. Photos: ABC News US

She was treated by lifeguards, taken by family members to a children's hospital and has reportedly since been released.

