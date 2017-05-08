Dad lashes out outside police station after five-year-old shot in leg

A south-western Sydney father has lashed out outside a police station, after he learnt he would be facing charges relating to the shooting of a five-year-old boy last week.

The man has been charged with hindering a police investigation and possessing a prohibited firearm.

The boy was hospitalised after he was shot in the leg at the family’s home in Lurnea.

7 News understands the man’s partner is also being questioned.

On Monday the father lashed out at a 7 News cameraman outside Liverpool Police Station, where the charges were revealed.

“Get out of my face, get away, get away,” he told media as he refused to comment on the charges.

The 41-year-old and his partner initially told police the boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

However police allege this was not the case.

The boy was struck in the hip, supposedly while playing with his sister last Monday night.

However instead of calling an ambulance, the father opted to drive the boy to hospital.

Ballistics experts have examined a hole in the front of the home to determine whether a bullet was shot from outside, as the father claimed.

The man is expected to face court in coming weeks.