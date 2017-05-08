News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Dad lashes out outside police station after five-year-old shot in leg

Yahoo7 /

A south-western Sydney father has lashed out outside a police station, after he learnt he would be facing charges relating to the shooting of a five-year-old boy last week.

0305_tms_joyce2
1:38

Has Barnaby Joyce thrown Vikki Campion under the bus?
0303_1800_qld_corruption
2:04

Gold Coast leaders 'caught off guard' by CCC probe
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
NAFTA plays waiting game at key talks in Mexico
1:31

NAFTA plays waiting game at key talks in Mexico
0224_1800_syd_rally
1:35

Marrickville rally against new development
0222_1899_SYD-Barnaby
2:51

Barnaby Joyce faces leadership challenge
0222_1800_qld_airport
2:10

Brisbane Airport undergoing major reconstruction
An Inside Look at China's Fake Paris, London and Jackson Hole, Wyoming
6:20

An Inside Look at China's Fake Paris, London and Jackson Hole, Wyoming
0406_1130_nat_EGG
1:46

Owner of 'Egg' the pug pleads guilty
Jurors continue to deliberate in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial
1:06

Jurors continue to deliberate in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial
0329_1800_syd_governmentmp
1:59

Senior government MP facing serious questions over development
1119_1800_wa_kidsignatures
0:54

Immortalised signatures of WA children
 

The man has been charged with hindering a police investigation and possessing a prohibited firearm.

The boy was hospitalised after he was shot in the leg at the family’s home in Lurnea.

The man has been charged with hindering a police investigation. Photo: 7 News.

7 News understands the man’s partner is also being questioned.

On Monday the father lashed out at a 7 News cameraman outside Liverpool Police Station, where the charges were revealed.

“Get out of my face, get away, get away,” he told media as he refused to comment on the charges.

The 41-year-old and his partner initially told police the boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

The boy was shot in the leg last Monday. Photo: 7 News.

However police allege this was not the case.

The boy was struck in the hip, supposedly while playing with his sister last Monday night.

However instead of calling an ambulance, the father opted to drive the boy to hospital.

Ballistics experts have examined a hole in the front of the home to determine whether a bullet was shot from outside, as the father claimed.

The man is expected to face court in coming weeks.

Back To Top