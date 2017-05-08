Four girls arrested after teacher knocked out in wild school brawl

Four female students were arrested after a brawl broke out at their school, where teachers were knocked out trying to stop it.

Mobile phone footage, which appears to be recorded at the Cheltenham High School in Philadelphia, shows the fight starting with two girls shoving and pulling each other’s hair near lockers.

Moment’s later two more girls jump in and lay into another as students watch on, with one onlooker saying: “Oh, s''''''! Her wig came off!”

One of the girls has her shirt ripped during the commotion.

Teachers can then be seen among the melee trying to break up the fight, but one becomes caught by a flying elbow and is knocked to the floor, reportedly suffering a concussion.

The woman, believed to be a substitute teacher, was one of eight school employees reportedly injured in the violet brawl.

Four girls have been charged with assault and reckless endangerment following the incident, local news has reported.

It is believed three of these students have been charged as juveniles, while 18-year-old Amber Lewis was charged as an adult.

She remains in the Montgomery County jail pending $10,000 bail.

The YouTube clip has been viewed almost 110,000 times since it was posted on Thursday.

