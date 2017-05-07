Mother of teen too traumatised for rape trial welcomes $28.5 million system overhaul

A mother whose teenage daughter was too traumatised to testify in a rape trial has welcomed new measures that will better protect victims of crime.

Teen too traumatised for rape trial welcomes $28.5 million system overhaul

When Sandy's teenage daughter was allegedly raped in a Geelong park, she decided not to testify.

Instead the family opted to lobby the government for reform, influencing Sunday’s announcement that $28.5 million would be used for victim support.

“She knew that the court was going to do her more damage and that it would drag on and she just needed to move on,” she told 7 News.

Now millions of dollars will be spent on support services to make navigating the justice system less frightening for vulnerable victims.

“Any justice system that retraumatises (sic) victims has got to change, and we are going to make things much much better,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told 7 News.

The benefits will now see a $2.6 million boost for communications specialists who will help victims give evidence.

A further $19 million will be spent on hiring better prosecution lawyers while six million dollars is set for the victims of crime commissioner.

“If we make the process simpler and more friendly for victims of crime, we actually encourage them to come forward and we make the job of our prosecution services that much easier,” Martin Pakula added.

While the support measures will help victims cope, Sandy says they do little to address the root of the problem and that more needs to be done to prevent the attacks.