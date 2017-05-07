Cop helps spring pregnancy announcement surprise on clueless driver

A Texas man learned about his wife’s pregnancy after being pulled over by police for a seemingly routine inspection.

Cop helps spring pregnancy annoucnement surprise on clueless driver

The surprise was a coordinated effort between Jarred Wright’s wife, Nikki, and police. Nikki recorded the moment as it unfolded and later posted it online.

The video shows a police officer coming up to the driver’s side of Jarred’s car and warmly greeting him.

“I got to be honest, the reason I stopped you is because you’ve got a child in the car with no child seat,” the officer tells him.

When Jarred replies that he doesn’t have a child, the officer persists.

“Are you sure?” he asks, as Nikki pulls out a pregnancy test and waves it in front of the camera before her husband notices.

“I don’t see one,” Jarred replies. The officer points at the pregnancy test Nikki is holding up. Jarred’s mouth drops in astonishment.

“We do have a child in the car with no car seat,” she tells him, laughing.

“I think that means you’re a daddy, brother,” the policeman says, before another cop knocks on the window to hand over a gift bag. Inside is a teddy bear with a note that reads “Dad, I’ll see you on your birthday” and Nikki confirmed she’s due on Jarred’s birthday. He then shakes the officer’s hand.

“How do you feel?” Nikki asks him.

“I’m happy,” he says, planting a kiss on his wife.

In a Go Fund Me page, Jarred explains that the officer in the video is a “great advocate for my family and I” after they met during a medical emergency last year. Jarred is a U.S. Army veteran who is trying to raise funds to cover hospital costs resulting from his PTSD, general anxiety disorder and depression.