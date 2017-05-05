News

Catholic families 'worse off' under private school funding 'trick'

AAP /

The Turnbull government is using "smokescreens and mirrors" to trick families into believing schools won't be worse off under its education plan, Victoria's Catholic Education Commission says.

Commission executive director Stephen Elder is calling on federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham to sit down and negotiate funding changes.

"Let me tell you, his attitude of take it or leave it, no negotiation, doesn't cut with us," Mr Elder told reporters in Melbourne.

"Catholic families are going to be worse off under this deal."

Mr Elder joined opposition leader Bill Shorten at the Holy Family School in Mount Waverley on Thursday.


The commission says the school will be worse off under the changes, having to increase fees by $2600, or 140 per cent.

The federal government says the school will get an additional $4.3 million across 10 years, including $73,000 in additional resources next year alone.

Mr Elder says those figures were just "smokescreens and mirrors" and money will be lost in the funding agreement transition.

"This is a 10 year deal, it's beyond forward estimates and what they're doing in real terms is try and take money off us from day one," Mr Elder said.

"What they're trying to do is transition the pain so they don't get backlash from us."

