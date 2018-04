A soldier has died at a training base in Queensland after he was hit by a tree branch.

The Department of Defence said the soldier was undergoing training at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, near Rockhampton about 8.20am.

He was in an armoured vehicle when it’s believed a tree branch struck him.

Emergency services tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The ADF extended its “deepest sympathies” to the man’s family and friends.

Queensland Police are currently investigating the accident.