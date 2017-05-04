Who's in the wrong? Crash involving three cars leaves internet confused

Viewers are having a hard time trying to figure out who was in the wrong of a car crash in a video that was uploaded to Facebook by Dash Cam Owners Australia.

The car crash that broke the internet

In the video, a black Audi can be seen stopping to let a blue car out of its parking space along the side of Todman Avenue in Sydney.

The blue car slowly edges out, its view to the left blocked by the black Audi.

It appears the driver of the blue car wants to turn right as they cross the road.

As the blue car creeps further out a white ute drives past the Audi on the right hand side.

The ute sees the blue car edging out and veers to the right, but its too late.

The blue car t-bones the ute, before they both drive to the side of the road to examine the damage.

Social media users seem to be divided on who was at fault.

"That's not the incorrect side of the road? I'm quite familiar with this road and idiots do this non stop. The Utes more than in its right to be driving there and at the speed he was too," one user wrote.

"It doesn't matter what side of the road the ute was on. The fact remains that the blue car pulled out into the road when it wasn't safe to do so," another person wrote.

But another user disagreed.

"The blue car was already 90% out of his park and the ute came flying along not breaking or stopping," they said.

'Ute was driving in right lane… parked vehicle enters traffic without checking and turns right… blue cars fault,' said one person.

The majority vote lands the blue car in hot water for not checking thoroughly before pulling out.