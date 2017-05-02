'Oldest human ever' dies in Indonesia 'at the age of 146'

A 146-year-old Indonesian man once believed to be the oldest person ever has died in his village in Central Java, according to reports.

But there is doubt as to whether, Sodimejo, also known as Mbah Gotho, was in fact the oldest living human.

The BBC reports his papers showed he was born in December 1870 but Indonesia only started recording births in 1900.

Officials told the BBC his papers were valid, based on documents he provided and interviews they conducted with him.

He was hospitalised on April 10 due to his declining health but six days later he checked out to return home.

His grandson Suyanto told the BBC he ate “very little” once he returned from hospital until he died.

Mbah Gotho last year said patience was the key to his longevity along with people that love and look after him.

He was a heavy smoker but he managed to outlive four wives, 10 siblings and all his children.

He died on April 30 and was buried on Monday in a local cemetery plot he bought years ago.

If independently verified Mbah Gotho would be older than French woman Jeanne Calment who died at age 122.

She is currently considered the longest living human in recorded history by Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records claims Ms Calment was born 14 years before the Eiffel Tower was built and witnessed its construction.

She passed away in 1997.

