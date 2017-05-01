News

She's TWO cute! Adorable new photo of Princess Charlotte

They grow up so fast!

Taken at the family home in Anmer Hall, where Charlotte is expected to celebrate her second birthday, the photo taken by Kate shows the little princess full of joy as she poses for the snap.

RELATED: Inside Princess Charlotte's 'Frozen' birthday party
RELATED: George and Charlotte's starring roles

The photo was reportedly taken in April and shows Charlotte with much longer hair than her last publicly released photo.

Princess Charlotte turns two this week. Photo: PA.

Charlotte is seen wearing a knitted yellow and blue cardigan with a Peter Pan collar.

It’s believed the photo was taken in the hall’s barn among the hay.

Her parents were 'delighted' to share the photo.

Her parents were reportedly 'delighted' to share the new portrait of their young daughter, with Kensington Palace tweeting the snap.





The snap comes following news Prince William and Kate have pulled out all the stops to make sure their daughter has the tea party of her dreams.

And proving that she’s just like any other child, Princess Charlotte wanted a ‘Frozen’ themed bash, complete with a “room full of helium balloons” and an Olaf cake lovingly made by her brother, Prince George.

Princess Charlotte is set to turn 2 on Tuesday, with the palace planning a big party. Photo: Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning a 'Frozen' themed bash for their adorable daughter. Photo: Getty

“All the cupcakes, decorations and party bags feature Olaf and Elsa, and there’s a Frozen cake,” a source told New Idea about the party.

“There’s going to be a room full of helium balloons with pink confetti in them.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

