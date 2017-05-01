She's TWO cute! Adorable new photo of Princess Charlotte

They grow up so fast!

Taken at the family home in Anmer Hall, where Charlotte is expected to celebrate her second birthday, the photo taken by Kate shows the little princess full of joy as she poses for the snap.

The photo was reportedly taken in April and shows Charlotte with much longer hair than her last publicly released photo.

Charlotte is seen wearing a knitted yellow and blue cardigan with a Peter Pan collar.

It’s believed the photo was taken in the hall’s barn among the hay.

Her parents were reportedly 'delighted' to share the new portrait of their young daughter, with Kensington Palace tweeting the snap.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

The snap comes following news Prince William and Kate have pulled out all the stops to make sure their daughter has the tea party of her dreams.

And proving that she’s just like any other child, Princess Charlotte wanted a ‘Frozen’ themed bash, complete with a “room full of helium balloons” and an Olaf cake lovingly made by her brother, Prince George.

“All the cupcakes, decorations and party bags feature Olaf and Elsa, and there’s a Frozen cake,” a source told New Idea about the party.

“There’s going to be a room full of helium balloons with pink confetti in them.”

