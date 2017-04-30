Revealed: The two times Maddie's parents thought they had found her

The parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann say they twice thought they had found her since she went missing almost 10 years ago.

Police were following two leads, which led them to Spain and Morocco according to the McCann family’s former spokesman Clarence Mitchell.

Mitchell said within a few weeks of Madeleine’s disappearance he started receiving phone calls from a man at 3am.

The man said Madeleine was hidden in a farm in Spain.

Police recorded the calls and raided the farm but found nothing and the tip-off was never explained.

Spanish private investigators also led the search to Morocco.

They said they saw a blonde girl speaking English in a small mountain village but again found nothing.

Next Wednesday it is 10 years since she disappeared.