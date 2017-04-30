News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Revealed: The two times Maddie's parents thought they had found her

Yahoo7 News /

The parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann say they twice thought they had found her since she went missing almost 10 years ago.

0329_1800_syd_father
1:42

Parents critically ill after throwing daughter out of window during house fire
0329_1800_sa_watch
1:21

Smart watch data tracked victim’s final movements before she was bashed to death
0912_1800_wa_mother
1:15

Perth mother guilty of murdering de facto partner, found burnt alive in boot of car
Man who died saving daughter gets lift from strangers
3:58

Man who died saving daughter gets lift from strangers
Josh Gad Can't Turn Off 'Olaf' Voice
8:56

Josh Gad Can't Turn Off 'Olaf' Voice
Virginia Teen Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Baltimore: Part 1
7:11

Virginia Teen Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Baltimore: Part 1
0313_1600_nat_mccann
0:23

Maddie McCann search funding extended
Man fatally shot while holding child in the Bronx
0:39

Man fatally shot while holding child in the Bronx
0721_2000_wa_mother
1:30

Mother charged with killing baby
0524_0500_nat_baby
1:39

Brisbane mother dumps baby outside stranger's home
0518_1800_ADL-Desks
1:23

Banned behaviour makes classroom comeback
Family Finds Wriggling Worms in Costco Chicken
0:34

Family Finds Wriggling Worms in Costco Chicken
 

Police were following two leads, which led them to Spain and Morocco according to the McCann family’s former spokesman Clarence Mitchell.

Mitchell said within a few weeks of Madeleine’s disappearance he started receiving phone calls from a man at 3am.

There have been multiple theories and leads on what happened to Maddie McCann. Source: Supplied.

The man said Madeleine was hidden in a farm in Spain.

Police recorded the calls and raided the farm but found nothing and the tip-off was never explained.

Spanish private investigators also led the search to Morocco.

Madeleine McCann pictured on a Portugal beach in the final days before she went missing

They said they saw a blonde girl speaking English in a small mountain village but again found nothing.

Next Wednesday it is 10 years since she disappeared.

Back To Top