'How do you kill an Australian?': Chilling new terrorism video emerges

A disturbing video has emerged believed to have been filmed by notorious Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharroouf.

Australian security agencies are examining the video which features Sharrouf's son wearing a suicide vest and holding a glock.

The eight-year-old is then asked "How do you kill an Australian?" by his father.

Sharrouf became the first Australian dual-citizen to be stripped of citizenship in February this year as part of Federal Government's anti-terror laws.

The 35-year-old left Australia in 2013 using his brother's passport and travelled to Syria with fellow Sydney man Mohamed Elomar to join the Islamic State terrorist group.

The pair made headlines the following year when photos were posted online of them, and Sharrouf's seven-year-old son, holding the severed heads of pro-Syrian Government soldiers.