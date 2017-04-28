Seven-year-old who wrote to Google scores tech job

Earlier in the year a little girl who wrote a letter to Google asking for a job was shocked to get a personal response from the company's CEO a few days later.

Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, UK, was fascinated with working somewhere that had bean bags, go-karts, and slides - so she did what any seven-year-old would do and applied for a job.

Her story and her handwritten letter went viral and since then the industrious Chloe hasn’t stopped.

The CEO in-the-making is now getting paid to test technology products.

Chloe and her younger sister, Hollie, are keeping up with the latest in tech innovations at Kano, a computer kit company.

"It's been absolutely bonkers," her mum, Julie Bridgewater told Mashable in an interview.

Over the Easter holiday the family visited Kano’s headquarters in London after the company reached out to Chloe, via her Twitter account of course.

Chloe's letter to the CEO had sparked their interest in the seven-year-old's enthusiasm.

Earlier in the week the company announced the sisters were the newest board members for Kano's product innovation board.

The duo will now be testing out new products and giving Kano feedback before they go to market.

"She's having fun experimenting on her own," their mother told Mashable.

Meanwhile Chloe’s parents, Andy and Julie are still adjusting to Chloe's new found fame ever since their daughter’s letter went viral.

"We both have our moments when we say, 'Crikey, this is really happening,'" Julie said.