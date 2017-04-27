Distressing footage captures moment bungee jump goes wrong

A distressing video has emerged online showing the terrible moment a woman's bungee jump in South America does not go to plan.

Distressing footage captures terrible moment bungee jump doesn't go as planned

The woman was incredibly lucky, reportedly not even sustaining any broken bones, after striking the bed of a shallow river under the bridge, rather than bouncing back into the air.

The Mirror reports that it is thought the mishap occurred because the rope used was too long.

Following the accident it is claimed that woman was able to open her eyes but could not move her body.

In the distressing footage two people can be seen rushing to the woman's aid, while it is said others went to a nearby town to call emergency services.

The terrifying incident happened in central Bolivia on the La Negra 2 bridge.

According to the Mirror, the company which organised the experience, Andean Trek, said the woman was discharged from a private clinic a few days after the incident.

The company is also said to be paying the woman's medical bills.

Oscar Sandoval, the company's director, said: "The lady jumped from a 15-metre (50-foot) bridge."

He added: "It was a human mistake, somebody did something wrong. We are checking the videos in order to know who or what released the brake of the rope."

Mr Sandoval said according to a primary analysis the woman did not sustain fractures, however results from a deeper analysis are yet to be returned.

The company director also reportedly said they had not had an incident like this before.