News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Teenager avoids jail for sex attacks due to 'cultural differences'

Yahoo7 News /

A teenager who immigrated to Australia from Afghanistan has escaped jail after a series of sex attacks because he grew up in a different culture.

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0302_1800_nsw_pm
1:43

NZ Prime Minister disappointed following talks with Turnbull
0301_1800_nsw_jail
0:24

Work on Goulburn's terrorist jail begins
Terror on Thai beach as rival jet ski operators shoot each other
1:47

Terror on Thai beach as rival jet ski operators shoot each other
0228_1800_ADL-Oakden
3:00

ICAC finds 'culture of coverups, incompetence and untruths' in Oakden report
0228_1800_nsw_pokies
1:22

Woolworths pub workers rewarded for monitoring pokie players
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
2:44

Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
0209_0500_nat_saheat
2:23

Customers 'outraged' after power cut during heat wave
0425_1800_sa_sharks
1:08

Aussie Olympic sensation swims with the sharks
1124_0500_nat_obesity
0:32

Portion sizes feeding childhood obesity crisis
 

The court heard the teenager, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to assaulting eight women and girls on a Surfers Paradise beach in January 2016.

The teenager pleaded guilty to assaulting eight women and girls on a Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: 7 News

The judge accepted that seeing girls in bikinis is different to the environment in which he grew up.

The teen, who lives in Victoria, is now on two years probation with no conviction.

Today's top news stories - April 27

Back To Top