News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

AOC media manager Mike Tancred stands down after bulling complaints by former CEO

Yahoo7 /

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed media director Mike Tancred has stood down pending investigations over "bullying" complaints made by former chief executive Fiona de Jong.

Fiona de Jong (left) and the AOC Director of Media and Communications Mike Tancred (right) pictured together in 2015. Photo: AAP

Fiona de Jong (left) and the AOC Director of Media and Communications Mike Tancred (right) pictured together in 2015. Photo: AAP

Shanghai crude oil futures roar into action
1:48

Shanghai crude oil futures roar into action
0326_1800_sa_dashcam
1:28

Dashcam of moment teenage driver crashed into an embankment 
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
1:00

Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
Billy Morgan snowboards in Essex after Winter Olympics bronze
2:56

Billy Morgan snowboards in Essex after Winter Olympics bronze
0302_1800_ADL-Fuel
1:19

Motorists confused by massive fuel price discrepancies
Images of February
2:11

Images of February
Taiwanese go on toilet paper shopping frenzy.
1:00

Taiwanese go on toilet paper shopping frenzy.
A ewe has given birth to an astonishing FIVE lambs
0:51

A ewe has given birth to an astonishing FIVE lambs
Beijing marks start of Olympic flag tour as 2018 Pyeongchang Games ended
0:46

Beijing marks start of Olympic flag tour as 2018 Pyeongchang Games ended
Team GB return home from Winter Olympics
1:11

Team GB return home from Winter Olympics
Unprepared and outclassed, North Korea wraps up Olympics
1:13

Unprepared and outclassed, North Korea wraps up Olympics
 

A crisis meeting of the AOC board is due to be held Wednesday evening amid fresh claims of bullying within the organisation.

The meeting was called during an increasingly bitter election campaign for the AOC presidency, with incumbent John Coates being challenged for the first time since he took the role 27 years ago.

Olympian Danni Roche is vying for the presidency, with a vote on May 6 at the AOC's annual general meeting.

Coates called Wednesday evening's executive board meeting, believing he's victim of a vindictive campaign to oust him as president.

Danni Roche, Olympic gold medalist and a board member of the Australian Sports Commission, answers a question during a press conference in Sydney on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo: AAP

Danni Roche, Olympic gold medalist and a board member of the Australian Sports Commission, answers a question during a press conference in Sydney on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo: AAP

Coates has also rejected claims of bullying from former AOC staffers including ex-chief executive de Jong which centre on long-time AOC media director Tancred.

De Jong has claimed she felt unsafe after alleged bullying from Tancred involving harassing calls and texts, and direct threats.

"He called me, he threatened, intimidated, bullied and what I felt amounted to blackmailing me … and the threat was not only to me, but involved my family," she told the ABC.

Tancred, a loyal supporter of Coates, is also facing new allegations, published by Fairfax Media on Wednesday, that he harassed another former staffer for taking two days off during the Beijing Olympics in 2008 due to a miscarriage.

Tancred has denied any wrongdoing.

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president John Coates. Photo: AAP

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president John Coates. Photo: AAP

In a letter to the AOC executive and national sporting organisations, who will vote on the presidency, Coates said there was "clearly a coordinated and sadly vindictive campaign to damage me personally, and to tarnish all that has been achieved at the AOC".

Coates said in the letter that Wednesday's meeting, to be held via teleconference, would be a forum for a "sensible discussion" in the current heated climate.

Back To Top