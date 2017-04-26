AOC media manager Mike Tancred stands down after bulling complaints by former CEO

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed media director Mike Tancred has stood down pending investigations over "bullying" complaints made by former chief executive Fiona de Jong.

A crisis meeting of the AOC board is due to be held Wednesday evening amid fresh claims of bullying within the organisation.

The meeting was called during an increasingly bitter election campaign for the AOC presidency, with incumbent John Coates being challenged for the first time since he took the role 27 years ago.

Olympian Danni Roche is vying for the presidency, with a vote on May 6 at the AOC's annual general meeting.

Coates called Wednesday evening's executive board meeting, believing he's victim of a vindictive campaign to oust him as president.

Coates has also rejected claims of bullying from former AOC staffers including ex-chief executive de Jong which centre on long-time AOC media director Tancred.

De Jong has claimed she felt unsafe after alleged bullying from Tancred involving harassing calls and texts, and direct threats.

"He called me, he threatened, intimidated, bullied and what I felt amounted to blackmailing me … and the threat was not only to me, but involved my family," she told the ABC.

Tancred, a loyal supporter of Coates, is also facing new allegations, published by Fairfax Media on Wednesday, that he harassed another former staffer for taking two days off during the Beijing Olympics in 2008 due to a miscarriage.

Tancred has denied any wrongdoing.

In a letter to the AOC executive and national sporting organisations, who will vote on the presidency, Coates said there was "clearly a coordinated and sadly vindictive campaign to damage me personally, and to tarnish all that has been achieved at the AOC".

Coates said in the letter that Wednesday's meeting, to be held via teleconference, would be a forum for a "sensible discussion" in the current heated climate.