Muslim sheikh says ABC should sack Yassmin Abdel-Magied after 'disrespectful' Anzac Day remarks

A Muslim sheikh has joined the list of those calling for ABC host Yassmin Abdel-Magied to be sacked over her 'disrespectful' comment about Anzac Day.

'Obviously pretty un-Australian': ABC resists calls to sack presenter of insensitive Anzac comments

Adelaide's Imam Shaikh Mohammad Tawhidi has demanded the Islamic presenter lose her job as host of the ABC News Australia Wide program following the ‘inappropriate’ post on Facebook.

"She must be sacked immediately and the ABC must release a statement disassociating themselves from the opinions of Yassmin and condemning her," he said.

Shaikh Tawhidi felt the network should distance themselves from the presenter after she used "Lest We Forget" in an online post about refugees and war-torn Middle East nations.

On Anzac Day, the host had expressed the opinion that Australians should also recall some of those afflicted by wars where Australian troops and allies have been deployed, as well as the refugees living in Australia's detention centres.

In the post made on Tuesday night, Abdel-Magied wrote "Lest. We. Forget. (Manus. Nauru. Syria. Palestine…)."

So far the ABC is resisting the calls to stand down the presenter after the comments sparked widespread outrage.

The 26-year-old woman has deleted the post and apologised for her statement.

"It was brought to my attention that my last post was disrespectful, and for that I unreservedly apologise," she has since wrote.

Her employers at the national broadcaster are standing by their "part-time presenter", declaring so in a statement.

"Yassmin Abdel-Magied published on ANZAC Day a post on her Facebook page that she subsequently retracted, apologised for and deleted," wrote ABC media manager Sally Jackson.

"Ms Abdel-Magied acknowledged that the timing and nature of the post was disrespectful. Her decision to delete it and apologise was appropriate.

"Ms Abdel-Magied is a part-time presenter on the ABC program Australia Wide, introducing stories done by ABC reporters from around the country.

"When presenting for the ABC she works in accordance with ABC editorial and other policies," the statement read, clarifying that Abdel-Magied's "views and opinions in that capacity are her own and do not represent those of the ABC".

Abdel-Magied's retraction and apology for her views drew particular scorn from Sydney radio commentator Alan Jones who called her "un-Australian" and "a coward".

"The woman is silly, she's insensitive, she's inexperienced," Jones told Sunrise.

"She's obviously pretty un-Australian and she obviously lacks a fair amount of courage because she wasn't prepared to face up to what she said and defend what she said.

"But in this country thankfully there are no laws against any of those things, so she's entitled to make a fool of herself."

Jones also pointed out the irony of the outrage being that the Australian soldiers honoured during Tuesday's commemorations fought for "the kind of freedom" Abdel-Magied "enjoyed to make a fool of herself".

The shockjock said Australia should "move on" and not bother wasting "any time with her".

In 2012 Jones made an on-air apology for calling Lebanese Muslims "mongrels" and "vermin" on air in the lead up to the 2005 Cronulla riot.

Several politicians also felt the comments were "a disgrace".

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told The Australian it was "a disgrace that our most significant national day... this advocate seeks to make political mileage".

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz said the post was "unfortunate, disrespectful and reprehensible," while Nationals MP George Christensen tweeted the host "should no longer be on the public broadcaster's tax-funded payroll".

"Self-deportation should also be considered," Mr Christensen added on Twitter.

A Change.org petition has since been set up by Sydney man Mark Klein that calls on ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie to sack Abdel-Magied.

The petition that states "We, the taxpayers, who fund the ABC" has 9900 signatures.