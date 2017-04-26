'We need a stiff drink': Rescued man's frank reaction to boat capsizing off Queensland

People thrown from a boat off the coast near Brisbane have spoken of the terrifying ordeal, with one survivor telling 7 News "what we need right now is a stiff drink".

"We're totally exhausted... we're buggered," he added.

Eleven people were ditched into the water from the fishing charter boat between North Stradbroke Island and Moreton Island near Brisbane.

The boat, with nine passengers and two crew, left Manly boat harbour about 6.30am on Wednesday before striking trouble on the sandbar between the two islands.

Emergency services were called about 7am with the boat upturned and all onboard in the water.

Queensland Police said all 11 from the boat were rescued by water police and taken to Dunwich on North Stradbroke Island.

Three of the passengers were injured.

One was airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane with suspected spinal injuries.

Another passenger has a laceration to their scalp and the third ingested a large amount of water.

"The fact all passengers and crew were accounted for we believe is extremely lucky," Acting Inspector Steve Hollands told the media.

The survivor thanked the emergency services for their help.

"Everyone was fantastic - thank you very much to the police and ambulance," he said.

The 9.4 metre vessel was recovered with water police trying to establish what happened.

