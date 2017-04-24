News

Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

WATCH: Truck driver escapes as bridge collapses

Josh Dutton
Yahoo7 News /

A video has emerged of the moment a truck driver managed to escape a serious accident in India after a bridge collapsed underneath him.

WATCH: truck driver escapes moments before bridge collapse

WATCH: truck driver escapes moments before bridge collapse

The man, behind the wheel of a Toyota dump truck, initially tries to ease the vehicle over the rickety wooden bridge.

But as he moves the front axle a couple of metres the bridge begins to collapse.

The driver somehow managed to get out before the bridge collapsed. Source: Liveleak

He makes out the door, clings to a pylon before the truck falls down a ravine.

Luckily, for the driver, part of the bridge remains intact.

Source: Liveleak

The video was posted to Liveleak on Monday and has more than 1600 views.

