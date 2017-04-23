Parent of little boy killed at carnival worked for the ride company

News

AAP /

The amusement company operating a ride that killed a six-year-old boy says it is supporting the child's grieving family.

Eugene Mahauariki was flung from the Cha Cha at a carnival in Rye, on the Mornington Peninsula, about 5.15pm on Easter Monday.

He died at the Royal Children's Hospital on Friday, his devastated family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

A boy who was critically injured when he was flung from a carnival ride on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula has died. Picture: Supplied

One of Eugene's parents is employed by ride operator Wittingslow Amusements.

"Our hearts and sincerest thoughts remain firmly with his family at this sad time, as well as their friends and extended family here and in New Zealand," Wittingslow said in a statement.

"We grieve with them and we are doing everything we can to ensure everyone gets the support they need.

"The entire Wittingslow family and all of our staff are devastated by what occurred last week."

Eugene's parents Tammy and Stacey Mahauariki described their son as an energetic boy who loved to play with his siblings and dogs.

"Eugene was a happy, kind and caring boy and he loved nothing more than to dance," their statement read.

The six-year-old was flown to hospital in a critical condition, where he died on Friday. Photo: 7 News

Eugene Mahauariki's parents will always remember him as a happy, kind and caring boy. Photo: 7 News

WorkSafe is investigating the incident, including the height requirements for riders, to determine if all safety procedures had been followed.

The safety watchdog had earlier said it appeared the ride was being used by carnival workers and their families after the carnival had closed.

