American Airlines' employee suspended after 'hitting passenger with stroller'

American Airlines has suspended an employee after a video showed an altercation on one of its planes involving crew, several passengers and a crying woman carrying a young child.

A mother has been reduced to tears after she was allegedly struck with a stroller by an American Airlines crew member during a flight from San Francisco to Dallas. Picture: Facebook/Surain Adyanthaya

An airlines employee violently took a stroller from the woman, hitting her with it and just missing her child, Facebook user Surain Adyanthaya said in a post accompanying the video he put on the site on Friday.

American Airlines was investigating Friday's incident, which happened on Flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas before the plane took off, Leslie Scott, an airline spokeswoman said.

The incident started over a dispute as to whether the woman could bring her stroller on the flight, Scott said.

In the video, the woman with the child can be heard asking flight attendants for the stroller.

A male passenger then walks toward the front of the plane and demands from the airline crew the name of the employee who took the stroller before he returns to his seat.

Moments later, another American employee, who Scott said was a flight attendant, enters the plane and the male passenger confronts him.

"You do that to me and I'll knock you flat," the passenger can be heard saying to the flight attendant.

The two then confront each other in the aisle of the plane and the employee can be heard challenging the passenger to hit him.

The passenger eventually returns to his seat and the flight attendant leaves the plane.

"What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers," the airline said in a statement late on Friday.

"We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident."

The woman and her family were being upgraded to first class for the remainder of their international trip, it said.

"The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident," the airline stated.

Adyanthaya did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a 69-year-old doctor, David Dao, was hospitalised when Chicago aviation police dragged him from a United Airlines plane sparking international outrage and a public relations nightmare for the carrier.