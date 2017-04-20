News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

Costly chicken: Driver ran red light to get ‘Nandos for kids’

Yahoo7 News /

We’ve all heard some brilliant excuses over the years for running a red light, but this one is literally finger-licking great!

0329_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:09

News Break - March 29
0329_sun_news_breaking
11:51

News Headlines - Thursday 29 March
State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
1:09

State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
What happens to your plastic?
1:02

What happens to your plastic?
Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
1:39

Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
1:26

Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
1:19

China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
1:06

Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
0328_1800_sa_hospital
1:24

RAH slammed for overcrowding
0328_1800_vic_teenhiker
1:49

Teen who fell 10 metres hiking makes remarkable recovery
0328_0500_nat_queensland
0:22

Queensland storms predicted
0326_sun_news
9:50

News Headlines: Monday 26 March
 

One Aussie driver has been caught out by police running a red light and was issued with an infringement.

The ‘excuse’ he gave the officer was “I’m in a rush to get the kids Nandos”.

Is this a valid excuse? Police officers thought not. Source: WA Police Twitter

Sadly the reasoning for the less-than desirable driving didn’t cut it with the cops and he was issued with a $300 fine and also hit with six demerit points.

Now that’s some expensive chicken.

The incident occurred in Western Australia and local police uploaded the ticket to social media accompanied by the following warning, “Nandos Chicken is good but lives are put at risk every time you drive through a RED TCL, there simply is no excuse!!!”

WA Police often take to social media to post various tickets that they write with varying degrees of crazy excuses from members of the driving pubic.



Another such ticket that was posted online was for a earner driver who was caught going 41km/h over the limit with a blood alcohol reading of more than 0.05.

His excuse was, “I’m doing it for my mum, it’s a long story.”



Another driver was caught doing 125km/h in an 80km/h zone, however was adamant he was only travelling at 109km/h, seemingly still over the limit.

The message from police is clear, slow down!

The Nandos can always wait.

Back To Top