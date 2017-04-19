News

Motorcyclist cleaned up by flying mattress receives no apology from driver

Yahoo7 /

The driver of the vehicle who had a mattress fling off the back of his car and hit a motorbike rider in Brisbane earlier this month is reportedly refusing to talk to the motorbike owner, despite causing "thousands of dollars worth of damage".

Speaking with Sunrise on Wednesday, Queensland man Aaron Wood said they "have found the man" but that "he doesn't seem to want to talk to me".

"I don't know why," he added.

"I still have to talk to the fella yet."

Mr Wood confirmed the bike isn’t insured.

“It's a couple thousand dollars worth of damage,” he said.

“I need to go through solicitors and chase it all up.”

Mr Wood said he saw the mattress coming when it flew into his path, while he was traveling at 80km/h.

Aaron Wood was traveling at 80km/h when the mattress hit him.

“I thought ‘oh no this is going to hurt in the morning – this is a bad one’,” he said.

“It had a spring base and was quite heavy when it hit me.”

The Ipswich local showed the damage that was caused.

"He has done a fair bit of damage," Mr Wood said.

"You can see on the [worn out] grip here... that's how hard I was holding on."

The mattress started smouldering by the time Mr Wood came to a stop after it got caught under the exhaust of the bike.

Aaron Wood spoke to Sunrise on Wednesday about the incident.

“I cursed a bit and gave the man the bird but he didn’t stop,” Mr Wood told Sunrise.

The bike wasn't insured at the time of the incident.

He said he was lucky to escape with just a few cuts to his hands.

