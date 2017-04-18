News

Man accused of urinating on woman at Spiderbait gig says police have 'wrong person'

Yahoo7 /

A man accused of urinating on a woman at a Melbourne Spiderbait concert says police have got the wrong person.

Man accused of urinating on woman at Spiderbait gig says police have 'wrong person'

Man accused of urinating on woman at Spiderbait gig says police have 'wrong person'

Joel Morrison was charged after security photos were released of the vile incident.

Belle Nolan was at the concert when another concert-goer urinated on her leg.

Belle Nolan says she was urinated on during the Spiderbait show. Photo: 7 News.

Footage of the suspect was later released by police.

The CCTV led to Gisborne man, Morrison, being charged with unlawful assault, disorderly behaviour and offensive behaviour.

On Tuesday Morrison’s lawyer told the court that his client would be contesting the charges.

The 25-year-old denies that he was the one who urinated on Ms Nolan.

Ms Nolan said she was shocked the charges were being contested.

CCTV footage from the concert.

Morrison’s lawyer felt if a prosecutor looked at the case, it was likely that the charges would be dropped.

Ms Nolan said she would be disgusted if that were to happen.

