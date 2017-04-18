Eight-year-old girl suspected in death of one-year-old boy at US day care: police

An eight-year-old girl is reportedly a suspect in the death of a one-year-old boy who was discovered dead at a day care centre in the US when his mother arrived to pick him up last week according to police.

The toddler was reportedly found dead inside the Michigan family day care after apparently being left unsupervised for an extended period of time Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis told Michigan Live.

The police chief reportedly said it’s one of the worst cases he has ever seen.

"I thought I saw everything," Lewis told Michigan Live.

"This one floors me. I can hardly get a grip on it."

The day care where the death occurred is located in Catherine Street Lewis said, however he declined to reveal the name of the facility.

He did however reportedly comment that the home appeared to be "neat and tidy."

The mere fact that the suspect is an eight-year-old girl, and the primary witness is aged five is making the case very tough for the investigating officers Lewis reportedly told Michigan Live.

"The one-year-old was crying and it appears no one was attending to the child," Lewis told the publication.

"The eight-year-old dealt with the baby crying."

The toddler’s body was reportedly discovered concealed in a bedroom with no signs of visible injury.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

"This person that was involved in the death probably felt something was wrong," Lewis said.

"If you're a child and break something, you try to hide it."

However according to another local media outlet, WXMI, the boy reportedly had bite marks and bruises all over his body when he was first found, according to his mother.

"Bruises and bite marks on his face, bite marks on his fingers," his mother, Bryanna Reasonover, told WXMI.

"It was bad. I found Korey in a Pack 'N Play, he was laying in there like he was asleep."

They also identified the deceased child as toddler Korey Brown.

"It doesn't seem real. It still doesn't seem real to this day. It seems like a dream and I'm going to wake up and he's going to be here," his mother said.

Investigations into the death are set to continue.