Police hunting gunman who executed Sydney teen in his bed

A manhunt is underway for the gunman who executed a fifteen-year-old boy in his bed, in a suspected act of copycat gang revenge in south-west Sydney.

Brayden Dillon was laying in bed, when his shooter kicked in the door to his family's Glenfield home at 6am on Friday and shot him in the head.

Police say the teen was deliberately targeted and his friends claimed he had been living in fear for months.

The gunman was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants, a navy blue hooded jacket and white joggers and may still be armed.

"We need to speak to a number of witnesses, we don't know who the offender is," Detective Chief Inspector Mark Brett said.

It's alleged the intruder burst into Brayden Dillon's room about 6am.

It's said Brayden Dillon had feared for his life in the months before he died.

"It's going to be a long, drawn out process."

It’s alleged the teen feared for his life before he was killed.

Homicide detectives are investigating whether Brayden's murder was revenge.

His older brother Joshua is accused of the fatal stabbing of Adam Abu-Mahmoud last July.

Stabbing victim Adam Abu-Mahmoud. Source: Facebook

Brayden Dillon was shot as he slept in his bed.

His friend Nakita Smith sobbed as she told 7 News “he didn’t deserve any of this”.

“No one deserves someone coming into their home and be shot in the head (sic).”

Brayden’s friends are said to be shattered and unable to comprehend the events of early this morning.

Shannon Bavis-Waie said Brayden was the type of teen who would look after everyone else before himself.

Brayden's friend Nakita spoke with 7 News after the shooting.

Dillon was shot in his family home in Sydney's south-west. Photo: 7 News.

Another friend told of how Brayden had plans to go to the Royal Easter Show with his friends.

The teen was rushed to the Children's Hospital at Westmead but couldn't be saved.

His mother and stepfather, as well as his one-year-old brother and seven-year-old sister were also asleep when the gunman allegedly burst into the home by kicking in the front door.

His mother tried to stop the intruder, but he allegedly pulled a pistol on her and she was pushed back.

Brayden Dillon died in hospital after being shot in his bed at home in south west Sydney. Photo: 7 News

