News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

Dreamworld's troublesome BuzzSaw ride leaves 12 Good Friday visitors stuck

AAP /

Dreamworld's troublesome BuzzSaw ride will be inspected after its auto-stop safety sensor activated on Friday morning, leaving 12 patrons momentarily stuck.

0301_1800_qld_dreamworld
0:46

Deadly dreamworld ride destroyed
Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0:34

Egypt train crash kills at least 15
Dancing train guard caught on camera
0:25

Dancing train guard caught on camera
1130_0500_nat_sundreamworld
1:20

Dreamworld looking to open for Christmas
1027_1130_nat_dreamworld
2:01

Dreamworld to reopen after ride disaster
0306_1800_BRI-Dreamworld
1:08

Dreamworld: Passengers removed from the Buzz Saw ride after it became stuck mid-air
0118_1800_qld_tigerdies
0:35

Dreamworld’s biggest tiger dies
Today's top news headlines - March 7
1:58

Today's top news headlines - March 7
1026_0500_nat_mayor
1:56

'We will bind together and we will help where we can': Gold Coast Mayor
0705_1800_nsw_trains
1:31

Sydney's verdict on 'Euro-style' seating
1231_1800_qld_train
1:37

Derailed toxic train in Queensland causes environmental concern
Train passengers flee as carriage roof nearly catches fire
0:29

Train passengers flee as carriage roof nearly catches fire
 

The group safely disembarked from the Gold Coast theme park ride after becoming stranded when the sensor was engaged at about 11.30am on Friday.

"As per standard operating procedures for safety sensor auto-stops, the ride will be inspected by engineers and retested, before it reopens," a statement on the Dreamworld Facebook page read.

The riders were stuck for about 15 minutes.

"Auto-stops occur for a variety of reasons, from safety sensor alignment to guest behaviour or weather."

Patrons were also left stranded as a result of the ride's safety sensor being triggered in early March.

The BuzzSaw is one of Dreamworld's so-called "Big Nine" thrill rides that the park's website sells as a high-speed experience boasting "startling and unexpected thrills".

It comes after a malfunction on the Thunder River Rapids ride killed four people last October.

Dreamworld and the nearby WhiteWater World were shut for 45 days following the tragedy and visitor numbers at the park slumped 63 per cent once it reopened in December.

Back To Top