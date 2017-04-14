Dreamworld's troublesome BuzzSaw ride leaves 12 Good Friday visitors stuck

Dreamworld's troublesome BuzzSaw ride will be inspected after its auto-stop safety sensor activated on Friday morning, leaving 12 patrons momentarily stuck.

The group safely disembarked from the Gold Coast theme park ride after becoming stranded when the sensor was engaged at about 11.30am on Friday.

"As per standard operating procedures for safety sensor auto-stops, the ride will be inspected by engineers and retested, before it reopens," a statement on the Dreamworld Facebook page read.

"Auto-stops occur for a variety of reasons, from safety sensor alignment to guest behaviour or weather."

Patrons were also left stranded as a result of the ride's safety sensor being triggered in early March.

The BuzzSaw is one of Dreamworld's so-called "Big Nine" thrill rides that the park's website sells as a high-speed experience boasting "startling and unexpected thrills".

It comes after a malfunction on the Thunder River Rapids ride killed four people last October.

Dreamworld and the nearby WhiteWater World were shut for 45 days following the tragedy and visitor numbers at the park slumped 63 per cent once it reopened in December.