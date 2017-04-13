News

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad says claims of chemical attack on citizens '100 per cent fabrication'

Yahoo7

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has said claims his regime launched a fatal gas attack on his own citizens is '100 per cent fabrication'.

Assad told AFP the suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town was a lie to justify a US military strike.

He made the comments in an interview, less than 24 hours after world leaders clashed over the attack on the war-torn country.

President Assad has claimed the US used the attack on Syria to justify a military strike. Photo: AAP

Pictures in the aftermath of a suspected chemical attack on Syria. Photo: AAP

Assad, in his first interview since American missiles hit a central Syrian air base earlier this week, said he felt the US was “hand-in-glove with the terrorists” and accused the US government of making up the story in order to have a pretext for the attack.

“'Definitely, 100 per cent for us, it's fabrication... Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack,” he told AFP.

Assad also said Syria's military had given up all chemical weapons, AFP said on its Twitter account, quoting remarks in an interview with the Syrian president.

The United States and its allies say the Syrian military carried out the attack, something Syria has already denied.

