'He is permitted to hit her': Outrage as Muslim women shown 'promoting' domestic violence

A video posted by an Islamist group in Australia says men should beat their wives - and women should accept being hit as a ‘beautiful blessing’.

The appalling lecture by the Women of Hizb ut-Tahrir group says that God made men superior to women. It's drawn condemnation from political leaders and welfare groups but police are powerless to act.

The video, posted on Facebook begins with two women introducing themselves.

“My name is Reema Allouche and I have with me sister Atika Latifi... Alaykum salaam.”

The half hour discussion then goes on to explain how men have the "obligation" to provide for their family and married women must "submit and obey" their husband. The pair also outline how a man could "discipline" his wife.

“He is permitted... not obliged or encouraged, but he is permitted to hit her.”

The pair then jokingly demonstrate hitting with a small stick and a handkerchief.

The video has drawn condemnation from political leaders and welfare groups.

"On behalf of the Turnbull government I absolutely condemn the statements made and the video that is being made by these women, it is absolutely abhorrent,” said Michaelia Cash, the Federal Minister for Women.

"We have one law in Australia and that law prohibits violence against women,” Cash said.

“I am absolutely appalled that there are particular women out there who are saying that it is alright for a man to hit a woman.”

“Domestic violence is always illegal under Australian law and no Australian group should be encouraging Australians to break Australian law,” said Tanya Plibersek, the Shadow Minister for Women.

Peterson Opio from the White Ribbon Foundation said the video was disturbing given, on average, one woman a week is killed at the hands of an intimate or former partner in their relationship in Australia.

“This video online is totally unacceptable as it flies in the face of the fundamental right for all women to live free from all forms of men’s violence and abuse,” Mr Opio said.

Hizb ut-Tahrir Australia have in the past called for the "destruction of Jews" and the "overthrow of democracy" - replaced with a Caliphate under Sharia Law.

Last week they confirmed their belief that Muslims who leave Islam should be executed – prompting an investigation by Australian Federal Police, which is ongoing.

Given the extraordinary nature of this video Seven News asked Hizb ut-Tahrir (HBT) and the women's group if it is a hoax - they did not respond.

“If she is not repentant, he should beat her, but there are rules to the beating. There is a beating etiquette. If he beats to discipline her, he must not raise his hand high, he must beat her from chest level,” explained a Sheikh interviewed on Arabic TV.

“This is absolutely intolerable, there is no way this group should be promoting the idea that men should be able to beat women,” said Alison Bevege, a freelance journalist who last year successfully sued Hizb ut-Tahrir for gender discrimination after they made her sit at the back of a public rally.

"Isn't it interesting that it's never the wives that can beat the husband, it’s only the husband that can beat the wife.” Bevege said.

NSW Police say they despite promoting domestic violence, the video does not break any law and no charges can be laid.

Seven News has learned Reema Allouche is registered as a teacher but there is no record of her ever working in a school in NSW.

Statement from NSW Education Standards Authority:

An accredited teacher may have their accreditation suspended or revoked if they engage in prescribed conduct or fail to meet the professional teaching standards. NESA will investigate if provided with any evidence that this person has engaged in prescribed conduct or failed to meet the professional teaching standards in the course of performing their teaching duties.

NSW Police Spokesperson:

The NSW Police Force does not condone domestic abuse in any form and has been at the forefront of efforts to address the root causes of that abhorrent behaviour.

The posting of the vision does not constitute an offence nor does it contain any incitement for violence.

Statement from NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller:

“The law doesn’t distinguish between race or religion when it comes to violence against women. It is not acceptable in any shape or form. At a time when police are determined to break the cycle of domestic violence, it’s disturbing to think there are people who will condone it. Men need to take responsibility and not receive encouragement to behave violently. Again, I appeal to anyone who is aware of domestic violence in any home – report it to police and we will intervene to save lives, stop the violence and criminally charge people who break the law.”

Statement from Justice Minister Michael Keenan:

“This is utterly appalling and unacceptable. Australia’s culture and laws underpin the highest respect to women, as they should. Under no circumstances is it ok to assault a woman or anyone in our community.

I condemn this video and what it advocates, in the strongest possible terms, as I’m sure the vast majority of the Islamic community would as well.”