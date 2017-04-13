Sharks confirm Jack Bird will join Broncos

Cronulla and Newcastle have missed out on premiership-winning centre Jack Bird, who has decided to link with Wayne Bennett at Brisbane.

The Sharks confirmed on Thursday that Bird had opted against re-signing with the club, instead choosing to join the Broncos on what has been reported as a three-year deal worth $2.1 million.

"Despite our club making its highest ever financial offer to secure a current player, it could not match the multimillion dollar deal offered to Bird to join the Broncos," a Sharks statement said.

With one eye on the future, Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan expressed his disappointment that Bird had chosen to leave the club that gave the player his first-grade opportunity.

"Our club has played a major role in developing Jack into a State of Origin-level player, which is a testament to the talent identification and player development systems we have in place," Flanagan said.

While the Sharks confirmed that Bird would remain with the club for the rest of the 2017 season, teammate Valentine Holmes said prior to the announcement that the saga had been a distraction.

"You can tell he's not really there at training," Holmes said.

"He just seems like something is on his mind and obviously it would be that. He's only 22. It's a big decision in your life and to move to another state or to another club even, it would be pretty tough."

Bird, 22, had been offered a large deal to join the Knights but was swayed by the opportunity to form a new halves partnership with Brisbane star Anthony Milford.

The Broncos were in the market for a replacement half after Ben Hunt announced earlier this season that he would join St George Illawarra from 2018.

Bird made his NRL debut off the bench in round four, 2015, before playing out that season at pivot alongside Jeff Robson.

James Maloney's move to the Sharks forced Bird to the centres in 2016, a season that included a State of Origin debut for New South Wales and ended with a premiership.

Bird's decision could be the beginning of an exodus of high-profile talent at the Sharks.

Halves partners James Maloney and Chad Townsend are both coming out of contract, though Cronulla have offered the latter a three-year deal.

Veteran forwards Chris Heighington, Luke Lewis and Paul Gallen could hang up the boots, with Gallen and Heighington the most likely.