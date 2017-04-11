News

Sydney baker jailed for six years for raping young job seeker

Yahoo7 /

A Sydney baker, who raped a woman he had lured to his business, has been jailed for six years.

Habibullah Afghan-Baig used job advertisements to attract applicants for his new bakery, before the would-be-boss turned predator.

The baker came to Australia 17 years ago in search of a better life.

He quickly became known in Western Sydney as the man who made the best bread in town.

He once told of his struggle as a refugee, trying to set up business in Australia.

But it was later discovered he used his position as a popular baker to prey on two young women.

The baker has been jailed for six years. Photo: 7 News.

A court heard Afghan-Baig lured his victims via Gumtree, promising a job with good pay and working conditions at his yet to be opened Lakemba Business.

However when the women showed up for their job interviews, their would-be boss turned on them.

He allegedly sexually assaulted one woman and indecently assaulted another.

One of the attacks was filmed on CCTV.

Afghan-Baig was arrested at his Fairfield bakery two years ago, but the father of two claimed he was innocent and that the sex was consensual.

However as the court case dragged on, his claims changed.

He later pleaded guilty to seven charges, including three counts of rape.

Afghan-Baig has been free on bail since 2015, however he was taken away on Tuesday to start his six-year sentence.

He'll be eligible for parole in November 2020.

