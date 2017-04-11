WATCH: RSPCA worker allegedly punched in face during investigation

News

Yahoo and Agencies /

Video footage allegedly shows an RSPCA inspector being punched in the face while trying to investigate a suspected case of animal abuse in Perth.

The inspector was allegedly assaulted while trying to attend to a report of a dog being strung up in a barn in a semi-rural part of Perth.

Footage allegedly shows the RSPCA worker being assaulted.

When the inspector arrived at the Cardup property on Monday afternoon, the residents allegedly became abusive and aggressive.

It’s claimed the worker was allegedly punched in the face during a scuffle.

The RSPCA is working with police to file a formal complaint against the alleged male attacker.

No one has been charged.

If charged and convicted, the offender could spend time in jail for assaulting a public officer.

No one has been charged over the incident at this stage.

