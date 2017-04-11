Woman dangles dangerously from ride after harness fails

This woman did not have the ride of her life, in fact it almost killed her.

Harness fault: Moment woman is almost decapitated at fair by dodgy ride

The horrific moment a woman was almost decapitated after she slipped through her harness while on a ride in France has been captured on video.

Nail-biting vision shows the moment the woman swings rapidly back and forth dangling from the ride.

Terrified members of the public watch helplessly while the frightening scene plays out.

The confronting vision filmed on a mobile phone shows the moment the woman falls out of her harness midway through the thrill ride.

The woman can be seen dangling from the attraction by only her feet.

Her head passed just inches from the ground at an incredible speed as the ride continues to fling her through the air, without signs of stopping.

The rider is flung back and forth seven times before the horror ride eventually ends and the ride is stopped.

The confronting vision was uploaded to YouTube and has since gone viral.

The incident reportedly occurred at a French fairground.